SHREVEPORT, La. – Could some changes be coming to the speed enforcement cameras in Shreveport school zones?
Mayor Tom Arceneaux told City Council members Monday that’s possible.
His comment came after Ginger Marks of Shreveport spoke during the administration session about areas where she says the city is violating its own ordinance in regards to some aspects of the speed enforcement cameras.
Chief among her complaints was the inability to get an answer to her questions from Blue Line Solutions, the company the city partnered with to install and operate the camera systems. Calls to Blue Line were referred to Shreveport police, who in turn referred her back to Blue Line, she said.
Marks wanted to see who installed, calibrated and maintained the equipment.
"I got no information," she said.
Marks also complained she was unsuccessful in getting a hearing officer to return her telephone calls and emails. And she said her request for either an audio or written transcript of her hearing was met with a response from the city attorney's office that she needed to do a formal records request.
In response, Arceneaux said he met last week with Police Chief Wayne Smith and others in response to "quite a number of complaints' received about citations issued by Blue Line.
Arceneaux said there “likely” will be some changes to the operation.
“It’s something that’s currently under review,” Arceneaux said.
This comes as Bossier City officials are about to hold a workshop to hear a presentation from Blue Line concerning speed enforcement cameras there. The workshop will be held at 1 p.m. Jan. 17 in City Council Chambers.
Last month in Shreveport, more than a dozen people who were ticketed for speeding in the school zones contested them. Some brought video evidence showing that flashing lights in some of the zones were malfunctioning.