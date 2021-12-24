Mayor Adrian Perkins
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a brief news release from the mayor's office Friday night.
He is asymptomatic and will remain in quarantine for 10 days, the release states.
