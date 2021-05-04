SHREVEPORT, La – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will hold community listening sessions across Shreveport to learn how citizens would like federal dollars spent at the local level.
The discussions will focus on four topics – public safety, infrastructure, economic development and technology. Residents are encouraged to complete a survey and rank funding priorities.
Community meetings will be held in every Council District from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning Thursday, May 13 and ending Thursday, June 24.
The schedule is below:
- Thursday, May 13 C.E. Byrd High School Auditorium
- Tuesday, May 18 Broadmoor Presbyterian*
- Thursday, May 20 Mamie Hicks Community Center
- Tuesday, June 1 David Raines Community Center
- Thursday, June 3 A. B. Palmer Community Center
- Thursday, June 10 Southern Hills Community Center
- Tuesday, June 15 Airport Park Community Center
- Thursday, June 17 Bill Cockrell Community Center
- Thursday, June 24 Bilberry Park Community Center
The meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m.