SHREVEPORT, La. - As homeowners rush to fix broken pipes and make other repairs following last month's winter storm, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is warning of price gouging. State law prohibits price gouging during a disaster.
“It is illegal for the price of goods or services sold within a designated emergency area to exceed what is ordinarily charged for comparable goods and services,” Perkins said. “We will work to combat any attempts to exploit citizens attempting to acquire critical services.”
Once a state of emergency is declared by the governor or parish president, a price gouging ban is placed on the area and may remain in effect for up to 30 days after the initial declared state of emergency.
A violation of the price gouging statute may be a criminal offense punishable by a fine up to $500, 6-months imprisonment, or both; imprisonment at hard labor for not more than 5 years where there is any serious bodily injury or any property damage in excess of $5,000; and imprisonment at hard labor for not more than 21 years where a willful violation results in the death of any person.
Anyone who suspects price gouging should call the police department's non-emergency number at 318-673-7300 and fill out a Consumer Dispute Form with the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General.