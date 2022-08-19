SHREVEPORT, La. -A Shreveport mayoral forum set for this weekend may be minus one candidate.
Mayoral candidates will answer questions related to LGBTQ+ issues and will have an opportunity to meet with hundreds of LGBTQ+ Shreveporters and their allies who live and vote throughout the community.
The forum is sponsored by People Acting for Change and Equality (PACE). It takes place Sunday from 4 until 6 p.m., at LSU-S University Theater.
All ten candidates had agreed to attend. But during an interview Friday on KTBS 3 News at 3, organizer Charlie Stadtlander said democrat, Greg Tarver, is indicating he might not take part.
