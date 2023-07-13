SHREVEPORT, La. - Students of the Mayor's Summer Internship Program have been training to become future leaders of city government.
They've been given hands-on tasks like attending city council meetings, drafting proposals, and participating in community outreach initiatives.
From city planning to city courts, these 27 interns trained under government leaders to prepare for their own careers in public service.
"I was stationed in City Court with Judge Brian Barber," says intern Thomas Smith, "I'm heading to law school, Southern University Law Center, so I thought it would be good to see how the city courts and judicial system work first hand. I feel like some people do need to stay home and not run off to Texas, New York, Georgia. Some people need to stay here to cultivate what we already have."
They were tasked with a final service project and chose to organize relief for the homeless population affected by extreme heat.
Interns collected and donated supplies requested by The Providence House and Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission.
Intern Kamrin Hooks is credited with helping lead the initiative.
"A lot of times homeless are neglected during the summer, we give a lot during Thanksgiving and Christmas," Hooks said," Sometimes we forget about them during the heat. We did prepacked bags of things that people could use for the heat of Louisiana: we have sunscreen, lip-balm, pads for women, socks, tooth brushes, tooth paste, soap, anything you could have to make being out here a little better."
Executive Director Pastor Larry Otwell of The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission says that these young men and women have are living by the mission's motto: "Changing our cities one life at a time."
"Give a man feed him for a day teach a man to fish feed him for a life time," Otwell said, "We have 14 programs here. We have everything from a 7 day emergency shelter to a one year discipleship program. We are 100% donor supported and we have some great donors, just like you guys, we couldn't do what we do without y'all."
If you'd like to help the intern's efforts, reach out to The Providence House and Shreveport-Bossier Rescue mission. Volunteers and donations are needed.