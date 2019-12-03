SHREVEPORT, La. -- Robert C. Poimboeuf, a Shreveport business owner, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to filing false tax returns, announced U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph and Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman of the Justice Department’s Tax Division.
Chief U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. will sentence Poimboeuf at 2 p.m. April 21. He faces a maximum of six years in prison. Poimboeuf has agreed to make restitution to the Internal Revenue Service of over $1.9 million.
According to documents and information provided to the court, Poimboeuf, 57, along with his wife, owned and operated D&G Holdings LLC, (D&G) a local medical business operating as Doctors Lab, that provided laboratory and phlebotomy services. From 2011 through 2015, Poimboeuf filed false tax returns that under-reported gross receipts earned from D&G.
In particular, Poimboeuf provided false and misleading information to his tax return preparers – hiding income, failing to disclose bank accounts and falsely characterizing business receipts as non-taxable loans, court officials said.
D&G maintained an operating account and two accounts that received revenue – one for electronic payments and the other for physical deposits of checks. For 2011 through 2014, Poimboeuf concealed the nature of deposits into D&G’s operating bank account by falsely reporting to his accountant that the deposits were transfers from a billing service.
Although D&G used a billing service, these deposits were not transfers from the billing service, but from D&G’s revenue accounts that Poimboeuf did not disclose to his accountant.
The Poimboeufs hired a different accountant to prepare their 2015 tax return and provided information for the electronic deposit account in addition to the operating account, but continued to withhold information about the physical deposits account. When the accountant asked for additional information concerning a loan, Poimboeuf provided a document to support the deposit for the loan, when in fact it was actually a transfer from the undisclosed physical deposits account. In addition, Poimboeuf did not provide numerous Forms 1099 reflecting earnings for D&G.
Poimboeuf underreported earnings for D&G in order to understate taxes due for 2011 through 2015. As a result of Poimboeuf’s conduct, the filing of false federal income tax returns for the years 2011 through 2015 caused a tax loss of more than $1.9 million to the IRS.
“Mr. Poimboeuf cheated on his taxes in order to lower his tax bill. In doing so, he committed a crime and failed in a duty we all owe as American citizens,” said Joseph. “He now awaits sentencing for this crime.”
Special agents with the IRS-Criminal Investigation Division conducted the investigation. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook and Trial Attorney Kevin Schneider of the Tax Division, are prosecuting the case.