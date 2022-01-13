SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man with prior state and federal convictions on his record received a 14-year, 2-month federal prison sentence Thursday for weapons and drug trafficking charges.
And in an unrelated case, another Shreveport man was sentenced to five years and 8 months in federal prison for illegal firearm possession.
In the first case, Antonio Lamont Ware, 44, was sentenced in connection with a federal grand jury indictment in January 2021. As a result, Ware pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Ware was arrested in November 2020 after throwing a gun and drugs out of his car’s window while evading a traffic stop. DEA agents had Ware under surveillance at his home, and as he drove down Interstate 49 Caddo sheriff’s deputies tried to stop him.
That’s when deputies saw Ware throw a handgun out of the passenger window. The gun hit the hood of the deputy’s unit and fell onto the shoulder of the road. Ware finally pulled over. Three more guns and illegal drugs -- 1,037.8 grams of methamphetamine, 176.7 grams of cocaine and approximately 600 ecstasy pills – were seized.
Ware has prior felony convictions, including a state conviction for accessory after the fact of simple burglary in 2000, and a federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute cocaine in 2006.
The case was investigated by DEA and the ATF and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford.
In the second case, in addition to prison time, Nathan P. McCall, 32, of Shreveport, was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $8,750 to Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
According to evidence presented to the court, on Dec. 7, 2020, Shreveport police officers found McCall sitting in a vehicle parked in front of a local credit union and were given permission to search his vehicle. Inside the trunk, they found a Glock pistol beside a checkbook where the top check had been made payable to Nathan McCall. Officers also found a loaded 9mm drum magazine inside the vehicle.
The ordered restitution stems from conduct involving McCall’s unauthorized use of an elderly woman’s checkbook.
McCall has a previous felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance in 2011 and was prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Caddo Parish Financial Crimes Task Force and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten.