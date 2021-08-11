SHREVEPORT, La. -- Two Shreveport men were sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for separate offenses -- one being a felon with a firearm and the other for selling methamphetamine.
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Sirtajro Tourei Heard, 31, to five years, nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Heard was arrested in October 2019 by his parole officer and taken to the Caddo Correctional Center. While there, Heard made a phone call telling someone to go to his house and pick up a backpack and "the thing on top of the kitchen cabinet."
Parole officers went to that house the next day and found a backpack with a large quantity of clear baggies, digital scales, an envelope filled with marijuana and two baggies of marijuana. Also found on top of the kitchen cabinet was a pistol with a Glock switch attached and an extended magazine loaded with 19 rounds of ammunition.
Heard admitted to possessing the firearm and knowing that as a convicted felon he wasn't supposed to have one. His prior felony convictions are for simple criminal damage to property in 2008, possession of narcotics in 2011, possession of marijuana in 2012, possession of a narcotics in 2016 and possession with intent to distribute narcotics and felon in possession of a firearm in 2018.
The ATF and Louisiana State Probation and Parole conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille Gilreath prosecuted the case.
In an unrelated case, Kyion J. Washington, 37, was sentenced by Foote to three years and eight months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Washington and other co-defendants were involved in trafficking methamphetamine between Waskom, Texas and the Shreveport/Bossier City areas. Law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) were able to intercept phone conversations between Washington’s accomplices in which they arranged methamphetamine transactions.
On May 10, 2018, Washington traveled with another co-conspirator from Shreveport to Waskom to buy methamphetamine and the men were later stopped for a traffic violation. Agents seized 40.95 gramd of methamphetamine from Washington.
The DEA and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.