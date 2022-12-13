SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have issued arrest warrants for two men wanted in separate crimes of rape and domestic violence.
Shamichael Sabbath, 24, is wanted for aggravated battery, battery of a dating partner with serious bodily injury and battery of a dating partner with child endangerment.
Police say Sabbath was involved in a domestic violence incident Sunday in the 9000 block of Kingston Road that injured his ex-girlfriend. The victim suffered severe facial injuries and was transported to a hospital for lacerations to her face and mouth, as well as several dislodged teeth.
In an unrelated incident Joseph Douglas, 20, is wanted for second-degree rape of a child. An arrest warrant was issued Thursday.
Anyone with information with the whereabouts of Sabbath or Douglas is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.