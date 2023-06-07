SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Metropolitan Planning Commission pulled discussion on the 2030 Shreveport-Caddo Master Plan before their meeting on June 7, 2023.
Executive Director Alan Clarke says that the city attorney recommended the plan be pulled due to concerns brought forth by business owners in the city.
"The city attorney received information of concern about the process and the manner in which it was utilized for a submission," Clarke said. "We wanted to determine everything was done properly by the MPC and that there was no issues with the selection process, and we abided by the legal advice that they'd given us."
The Master Plan has not been updated since 2010. Once the city attorney evaluates the plan and submits it back to the commission, the commission can vote to approve the 2030 plan.
Clarke says that he expects revisions to come, and welcomes them to make sure the plan works for the needs the city has today.