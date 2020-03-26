SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport minister known for his local outreach ministry has died of the coronavirus, a close family member told KTBS.
The Rev. Ronnie Hampton died Wednesday at the Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, the friend said. A spokesman at the VA would not confirm Hampton’s death.
Hampton, pastor of New Vision Community Church in Shreveport, is known for his “Takin’ it to the Streets” ministry and its service to the inner city neighborhoods.
Hampton posted a video from his hospital bed Sunday, saying he was admitted Friday with abdominal pains and a persistent cough. He was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs so he was tested for COVID-19.
At the time of the video, the result was not known. Hampton reportedly tested positive on Tuesday.
“I’m not fearful. I feel blessed. I’m optimistic about all of this,” Hampton said in the video.
He thanked his church members who participated in recent weekend feeding programs even while he was sidelined.
Hampton remained upbeat and offered encouragement to those who watched.
“I’m not trying to worry about this. I’m just going to continue to be prayerful, be faithful. … This may be his way to sit me down,” said Hampson, who added, “All is well and it is well with my soul. I keep a praise handy in my heart. I keep a word and I just continue to try to do the Lord’s will from a hospital bed. … We’re going to be fine. We’re going to be all-right. I believe in that.”
He then led in a prayer thanking God for "his blessings."