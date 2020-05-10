SHREVEPORT, La. - Lynette Everett never thought she would see today after hearing these words: "He asked me if I had a living will," Everett said referring to her doctor. "I looked at him and I said 'a living will?'"
In March, she was diagnosed with COVID-19. Everett works for the Caddo Parish School Board and after everything shut down, she was looking forward to getting some work done. But things took a turn for the worse.
"That Sunday I started coughing," she said. "I just thought I had a cold. I had no idea. One of my coworkers had already gone in to the hospital. I said 'I need to get checked out and of course I tested positive."
Everett spent the next two weeks at Christus Highland. A part of her stay was in ICU. She says her time in the hospital was scary and lonely.
"I never had any other contact with my family other than my phone," Everett said.
But it was these words that let her know she was on the road to recovery: "They told me I was ready to go home because my symptoms with fever, all of that, had subsided."
Soon after, she was cheered on as she left the hospital coronavirus-free.
Everett's children say they are grateful their mother is still here.
"During the time that she was in the hospital it was really a trying time for our family, but through prayer, God sustained us," said her daughter, Yolanda Washington.
"All we could do is pray and pray her home, basically," said Denette Everett, another one of Everett's daughters. "So, when she was coming out, that was definitely a celebration for us."
"My mom is what you can say is the glue of our family," explained Dennis Everett Jr., Everett's son. "Those weeks where we couldn't talk to her, couldn't hold her hand, couldn't hug her, couldn't be by her side was definitely a trying time. this may be one of the best mother's days that we can really have because it's not about going out and just spending money here and there, but it's really being with family and being able to spend that time together."
To be able to tell her Happy Mother's Day is words Everett is also grateful to hear.
Everett also says she did not have to go home with any additional medications. she's under home health care and undergoes physical therapy.