SHREVEPORT, La. - The grim reminders continue of a record-breaking number of homicides in 2021 and it doesn't seem to be slowing down in 2022.
Two additional homicides -- one early Sunday morning and then another Monday -- brings to seven the total number of slayings for this year in Shreveport.
The questions asked for years are not unique and they're not going away: What do we do? How do we or can we stop the violence? The answer to this point has been a resounding no.
Many vigils, rallies and protests have occurred and it appears to make no difference.
A Shreveport woman who lost her son to the violence four years ago continues to wonder what's going on.
"Some people, you hear them say, 'Not my child. I don't have to worry about this,' but you do. We just need to find a solution on what could we do," said Lawanda Finney of Save Our Sons Drop the Guns. "I wish there was someone who could just come out and say, 'Hey, this is what needs to take place and we need to get this in line,' and I'm sure there would be a lot of us in Shreveport on board with it. We just need more help."
Help comes in many forms, but one of the things she feels would help the most comes directly from the people in the community.
"A lot of people say I don't want to get involved, but I think we need to get involved because that's how we get things solved and that's how we stop the violence. Somebody sees everything that goes on, it's just a matter of speaking up," Finney said. "I just want to congratulate those that have spoken up and has gotten some of these murders solved."
An arrest was made in the death of Lawanda's son back in 2017, but she says because none of the witnesses would talk or testify, nobody has been held accountable.