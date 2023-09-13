SHREVEPORT, La. -- A woman accused of throwing her young sons into Cross Lake two years ago, killing her 10-month-old and injuring his older brother, was found guilty in Caddo District Court Wednesday.
Ureka Rochelle Black, 34, served as her own attorney in the trial before District Judge Donald E, Hathaway Jr. Public Defender Elizabeth Gibson served as her stand-by counsel.
The three-man, nine-woman jury deliberated around two hours before returning unanimous verdicts.
Among the dozen or so witnesses testifying at the three-day trial was Elijah Black, who survived the fall from the bridge. He told the jury the same information he told police during the investigation: His mother was the one who rolled him over the bridge.
It happened on Sept. 24, 2021. Ureka Black's younger son, Joshua, drowned. But first-responders rescued Elijah as he floated.
Elijah identified his mother as their assailant, and she was apprehended at a rest stop in Texas near the Louisiana border.
Ivy Woodard, a spokeswoman for District Attorney James Stewart's office, described the case as "highly emotional." Ureka Black seemed to break down a little when the evidence, including photographs of her deceased son, were admitted into evidence. But prosecutors had insurmounting evidence and were well-prepared, Woodard said.
The judge did "praise Miss Black for representing herself and she did a pretty decent job under the circumstances," Woodard said.
Ureka Black faces a mandatory life term in prison when she returns to Judge Hathaway's court Sept. 28 for sentencing.
She was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jason Waltman, Christopher Bowman and Kendra Joseph.