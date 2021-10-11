SHREVEPORT, La -- It appears middle ground has been found on a proposed moratorium on more liquor stores in this city.
One of the co-sponsors of the plan, John Nickelson, told fellow city council members that he's open to a six-month moratorium instead of the full year that's proposed. That's to allow the city to review and possibly revise its laws about where liquor is sold.
Nickelson and the resolution's co-sponsor, Tabatha Taylor, say limiting the stores could deter crime.
"For generations package liquor stores have been littered in socio-economically disadvantaged neighborhoods," Nickelson told the council. "We're all aware of the negative consequences of concentrations of liquor stores in those communities.
Taylor said, "I'm not anti-liquor. Have your drink. Enjoy it. I just do not want my communities to be saturated with nothing but that."
Councilman Grayson Boucher, who has expressed concern that the year long proposal could be perceived as anti-business, said, "I'm not opposed to six-month moratorium."
If passed at Tuesday's meeting, the city would be asking the Metropolitan Planning Commission to reject any proposed new liquor stores in the city for the duration.
In another attempt to turn back crime, Nickelson and Taylor propose adding jail time or fines for parents of repeat juvenile offenders of the city's curfew law. They could be fined $500 or sent to jail for up to six months for each subsequent offense.
The city's law says that anyone under age 18 must be home by 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and by midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
Also on the agenda is an amended plan to donate the historic central library building to the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce. The chamber has been a tenant there for more than four decades.
A cooperative endeavor agreement is aimed at ensuring the chamber maintains the building's historic character. It needs major repairs inside and out.
The council holds a voting session on all those items and more on Tuesday.