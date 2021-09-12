SHREVEPORT, La - With crime continuing in Shreveport, 10 musical artists are coming together to put out a positive message through a song. Local rappers and singers are creating a remix to a soon-to-be-released song "Why You Mad" by Princess KY. Rapper and Singer Lady Sweet said they are choosing to create a song due to its capability to influence.
"Jazz can cause you to mellow out. It's just like gangster music, but gangster music entices our young boys to go out there. They want to be violent," said Lady Sweet. "If you putting out something positive, you will get something positive back."
T. Winn created a label called 4 Da Struggle Entertainment and brought the artists together. Winn was inspired by a movement in the '80s when a music single titled "Self Destruction" came out.
"The East Coast and the West Coast both brought out their local wrap artists together to spread a positive message because during those times the Black-on-Black violence was so high," said Winn.
The remix to "Why You Mad" will tackle youth violence, Black-on-Black crime, showing love to one another and conflict resolution. The artist involved says he is passionate about getting their message across. Big Poppa is a rapper that normally creates party music. Big Poppa wanted in on the project and to share his message.
"Y'all calm down, put them guns down," said Big Poppa. "Put them gloves on, I'd rather see that. Quit the killing. Put the guns down. It's not worth it. Angola got enough beds for all y'all."
The rapper of the original song Princess KY is a 16-year-old Shreveport rapper. Princess KY shared why this remixed version of her song is important, especially for her generation.
"People my age don't have good leadership and grow up around bad environments, instead of positive environments," said Princess KY. "I feel like this song will lead them in a positive direction instead of a negative direction."
The remixed song is expected to be completed this week. The original version of Why You Mad will be released Sept. 24. You can pre-order by clicking here.