SHREVEPORT, LA. -- Two members of the committee that supervised the election for the Shreveport chapter of the NAACP want their names cleared. That's after the national organization tossed out the election.
Willie Bradford, who chaired the supervisory committee, and Nita Steele, who was a committee member, say no one at the national organization ever talked with them about the election results before they nullified it and called for a new one. They feel the national group's investigation was insufficient.
"We felt we had a right to confront our accusers of saying we did something wrong," Bradford says.
They say the national organization appears to have only taken the word of one other representative on the committee, Rodney Jiles. He claimed that some non-members were allowed to cast votes in November's tight election for a new chapter president.
Calvin Austin's four vote win over Linus Mayes was scratched. The national organization said only in a letter to the local chapter on Monday, "Due to ongoing concerns regarding your branch election process, the National office will intervene and institute corrective action."
J. Antonio Florence, attorney for the group challenging the election on behalf of Mayes, says, "I can only assume the (the NAACP national organization) went by the information we sent in our complaint."
But Bradford says, "It would appear to me they (the NAACP national organization) would interview all the members of the committee to get their understanding of what happened, and then make their conclusion. But to my knowledge, they didn't talk to anybody."
Nita Steele added, "It should not be just because someone complained and now we're going to throw out the election and we're going to start all over again."
Regional NAACP Vice President Lee Jeter, who observed the election along with Louisiana NAACP Vice President Edward “Chipps” Taylor, says neither of them were questioned by the national office.
KTBS 3's messages to officials with the national office were not returned Wednesday.
Bradford and Steele say they'll ask the national office for more of an explanation.
Meantime, Bobby Madison continues to lead the local chapter in the interim following the death of Lloyd Thompson last year.