SHREVEPORT, La. -- The election of a new president of the Shreveport chapter of the NAACP is being challenged.
Out of nearly 200 ballots cast, Rev. Calvin Austin won by just four votes over the nearest of two other candidates, Pastor Linus Mayes, on November 7.
Mayes appeared -- but did not speak -- at a news conference to announce that a formal grievance has been filed with the national organization.
Mayes and some of his supporters have filed a grievance on a list of what they claim were voting irregularities. Their top complaint is that non-members were allowed to vote.
Rodney Jiles was one of five members of the election supervisory committee who watched over the balloting. He says he saw non-members being allowed to vote, and their ballots counted, even though he says he tried to raise questions.
"They would fuss at me, the current president that was in place," Jiles said of the interim president, Bobby Madison. "He was like, 'Man we got this.'
"And he said they were calling a lady on the phone saying that they were verifying with her from some church that they were members," Jiles continued. "I'm like, 'But that's not the process. The process is we verify membership through the secretary.'
"The secretary was there. We asked. She said well I can't verify those," Jiles added.
The group's attorney, J. Antonio Florence, said, "There were 60 to 70 who were not possibly eligible to vote, who were allowed to vote. They were supposed to be provisional and set aside. But they were not. They were counted. There is documentation."
Willie Bradford chaired the election supervisory committee. He says only the votes of those whose membership was later verified locally were counted.
"It's disturbing to me that some would question the validity of this election," Bradford said. "Nothing illegal or inappropriate happened inside the building."
Louisiana NAACP District Vice President Edward "Chipps" Taylor says he observed the election, and saw no irregularities.
Another area NAACP official said Rev. Austin would not comment on the election while it's under review.
The NAACP's national office has 30 days to decide whether the election stands, or to possibly call a new one. New officers are not scheduled to be installed until January.
Madison filled the seat following the death of longtime local chapter president Lloyd Thompson in April. Madison did not run for election.