Los Angeles, Ca. - Meet child. her journey in Los Angeles started 3 years ago, but before she was an artist and video director, child., she was lovingly called 'child' by her family back home in Shreveport.
“People who know me back home, I play ball, I am a basketball player,” said child., but she’s so much more than that. She’s a self-proclaimed, free bird. Flying around without a set plan, believing that God has a bigger plan for her to land on.
“I remember graduating from Byrd and everyone knowing what college they were going to and I was like ‘I don’t know, nor do I care, like, wherever God brings me or wherever life brings me is where I’m going to go,” child. said.
child., failed her first year in college and didn’t know what she wanted to do. She worked odd jobs here and there, and her parents made her go to Southern University Shreveport Louisiana where she had a professor that helped shape her future.
“One of the professors was like you should go to Clark Atlanta," said child." and that's how I got to Clark Atlanta, which is where I learned and understood that you could get paid for your ideas.”
Though she understood the concept of getting paid for her own creative ideas, the pay didn’t come until further down the road, “A lot of broke nights, a lot of let’s figure it out,” said child. .
And figure it out she did, she began taking tour photos of artists thanks to a chance introduction through her best friend's job at Def Jam Records.
“I remember one day Abu and Akon basically was like go grab my camera and record me," said child. "I didn’t know what the heck I was doing, they gave me the camera, I think it was a Canon Mark II or something, they gave me the camera and I went and filmed them at an event and that’s how it happened, that’s how I got introduced to film making.”
In 2018 child. Moved to California where she began her career. She is completely anonymous in the industry, meaning you won't see this Shreveport native's name in any credits or headlines, hence the name child. and the facemask.
"I wanted to choose a name that represents me as a whole and I feel like when you are a child you are innocent, you have this whole outlook of life of what life could be or should be before the world kind of takes that or taints that so I always want to create from an honest child presence,” said child.
This year has already started off on a high note for her as a Grammy Nominee for her music video with Doja Cat. Now, she's moving forward taking her own advice, allowing herself to feel all sorts of emotions, and opening up to share her story to serve as representation for other young girls and boys, especially her community back home in Shreveport.
Recently the Shreveport city council passed a resolution honoring child. For her accomplishments.