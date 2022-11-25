SHREVEPORT, La. (KTBS)-- A celebrity hairstylist from Shreveport lands the role of lifetime.
As hair department head, Crystal Woodford led a team of stylists in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She worked on the underwater city.
She is the ArkLaTex's best kept secret. Woodford says the blue people are so unique. The hair pieces have to stay underwater for hours.
"Once we put them on, we can't go in the water to do anything else to them," said Woodford.
She also remembered Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman who died of colon cancer in 2020.
"He was absolutely amazing. He was a dear friend of mine that I worked with on Get On Up a few years ago," said Woodford. "So I didn't do the first Black Panther but I was honored to do the second one and I had to do this because of him."
She said it was mind-blowing to see her work all come together. Her family watched the movie with her at the Cinemark on Thanksgiving night.
Woodford was born and raised in Shreveport. She attended Southwood High School.