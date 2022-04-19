SHREVEPORT, La.--A Shreveport native got his big break as an actor alongside Renee Zellweger in the series "The thing about Pam". Jeff Ryan Baker is a Captain Shreve High graduate. He is disabled but doesn't let it hold him back from accomplishing his goals and dreams.
He performed a while with Shreveport Little Theatre and was even nominated for best actor for a short film in Louisiana Film Prize a few years ago.
"I am just glad that the network decided to cast actors with disabilities, I am going to let it all soak in then put together a reel tape to look towards other opportunities," said Baker.
You can catch Baker in episode six of the series now streaming on Peacock and Hulu.