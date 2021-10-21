SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native, Seaman Shatarica Hill, serves the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer operating out of Everett, Washington.
Hill joined the Navy two years ago. She attended Parkway High School and graduated in 2019. Today, Hill serves as a retail service specialist aboard USS Sampson and uses skills and values similar to those found in Shreveport.
“I joined to really be able to get out and see the world,” said Hill. “I learned you can succeed by doing the hard work and when you do you’re bound to go far.” Hill has credited these lessons to help her while serving aboard USS Sampson.
A Navy destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.
More than 300 sailors serve aboard USS Sampson. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times.
Serving in the Navy means Hill is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy contributes to national security by keeping us, the sailors, informed,” said Hill. “We know what’s going on, so we can be prepared for anything that can happen.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities, and capacity.
“For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life,” said Gilday. “The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success.”
Hill and other sailors have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“I’m proud of joining the Navy and still wanting to stay in and grow and go further in the Navy,” said Hill. “That’s an accomplishment in itself.”
As Hill and other sailors continue to train and perform the missions to support national defense, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means the opportunity to better myself, serve the country, and have people from home look up to me,” added Hill. “I made it. You can always do better.”