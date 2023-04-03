SHREVEPORT, La.-- Some families are recovering and cleaning up Monday after those severe storms Sunday night.
Trees took out some roofs and blocked roads.
A huge pine tree crushed the garage and the new patio Cindy Russell and her parents planned to use for Easter on Dillingham and Pierremont.
"They heard a boom," said Russell. "My mother came out and looked at the patio they had just replaced and said we have a limb through it."
"We've contacted the insurance company this (Monday) morning," said Russell. "They gave us their protocol. We've contacted a tree company. We're on their list second for today (Monday). Once the tree is out of here, they will tarp the roof. The roofers are going to do that and then we'll have the electrician on standby to reset their meter."
A tree knocked out a fence at the dog rescue on Claiborne Avenue, called Army of Angels for Paws. It damaged the kennels, and a branched impaled a window.
Nancy Dantes of the rescue has a friend that will hopefully bring some items for the dogs.
"She told me that she's going to try and get some panels and some kennels out here," she added.
Quinton Street near Velva Avenue is still blocked by a tree. Other homeowners are dealing with large trees in their front yards.