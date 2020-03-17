SHREVEPORT, La. -- Tuesday began a new phase in Louisiana's response to the novel coronavirus.
At the stroke of midnight, all bars and casinos were ordered by Gov. John Bel Edwards to close to prevent the spread of the disease.
As nightlife grinds to a halt, local business owners are trying to adapt.
Over the past three years, Bear's on Fairfield Ave. has become a nightlife staple in Shreveport. People come to enjoy a drink and local performers, and they come back for Colton Johnson.
The 28-year-old owner of Bear’s is a friendly and familiar face to those who frequent his bar.
“My skillset is gathering people and making sure people have a good time,” Johnson said. "It's my passion. It's what I love. Now it's just taken away -- understandably, but it still sucks."
Johnson's friendly haunt is now a quieter place. Monday night, he said goodbye to his regulars and employees.
"I told all my people we'll get through this. If they need anything, I'll do what I can to help them out," Johnson said.
This week was gearing up to be a big one for Johnson and other bar owners.
"It's weird, actually, because three years ago tomorrow was our first day open,” Johnson said. “Now three years later, we're not able to be open."
With bars ordered to remain closed until April 13th, plans for concerts, karaoke and open mic nights, and St. Patrick's Day celebrations will have to change.
"Right now we're trying to process what's going on, and kind of game plan with what each person needs to do to keep it going," Johnson said.
Johnson now tows a ride-on lawnmower behind his SUV. He has offered on social media to do yard work and other odd jobs around town until he can re-open Bear's.
"I think we'll shake back...I think that people are scared right now because of the unknown," Johnson said. "You know, it is what it is. Nothing I can do about it. Nothing any of us can do about it except just figure it out and keep going."
The United States Bartender's Guild is raising money for an emergency fund to help those in the nightlife industry who have lost income due to the coronavirus. To donate, click here.