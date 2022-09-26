SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police say this year has seen an unprecedented interest from citizens to participation in National Night Out.
Over 250 sites are already registered. So, Chief Wayne Smith has extended the registration period to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
To register, call the Community Oriented Policing Bureau at 318-672-6950 or register online at www.shreveportla.gov.
Shreveport also will hold its first-ever kick-off party at 4 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Shreveport Police Department, 1234 Texas Ave. Officers will leave the station and begin saturating the communities after that.