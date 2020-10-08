SHREVEPORT, La. - Tim Icenhower, 58, of Marshall, Texas, the owner and president of Icenhower Oil and Gas, Inc. (IOG) in Bossier City, pleaded guilty Thursday to unlawful employment of aliens, acting U.S. Attorney Alex Van Hook announced in a news release.
In addition, the company also pleaded guilty to one count of harboring aliens.
U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter accepted the pleas and set sentencing dates on Feb. 11.
The investigation into Icenhower and his company began in early 2016 when the Department of Homeland Security began receiving complaints about employment of undocumented individuals from Mexico. DHS requested employment documents from IOG to verify employees’ legal status and visited the IOG facility in Bossier City.
DHS agents met with an IOG human resources official to inspect the documents and assess IOG’s employment verification process. Agents provided IOG officials with a handbook for employers that discussed the rules and regulations for employing individuals in the United States and other information about a free online program offered by DHS to employers so they can verify the legal status of potential employees.
On Oct. 16, 2016, IOG officials issued a letter to DHS advising of the results of its internal investigation and audit. The letter identified 69 individuals that IOG terminated because they were “unauthorized.”
The letter also identified 22 undocumented employees that IOG claimed it needed to retain because they were essential to fulfill certain pending contractual obligations.
On Jan. 27, 2017, DHS agents visited the IOG facility in Bossier City again and conducted another audit and found that IOG still had undocumented employees that were not authorized to work there. DHS agents issued a Warning Notice to IOG that they were still in violation and advised that there would be a follow-up audit in six months.
The follow-up audit of IOG in June 2017 identified at least 17 individuals who were still employed at IOG that had been identified in the October 2016 audit as undocumented and unauthorized employees. Neither Icenhower nor IOG terminated the employment of these individuals after learning that they were undocumented aliens.
Icenhower faces a maximum penalty of up to six months in prison, and his company, IOG, could be ordered to pay a fine of up to $500,000.