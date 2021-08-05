SHREVEPORT, La -- Shreveort Mayor Adrian Perkins and his administration are dangling a $100 to unvaccinated people to come get shots to protect against COVID-19 in the city's version of an incentive program.
“It is time for all of us in this community to take COVID-19 seriously and to do all that we can to preserve the future of this city,” Perkins said in a news release. “We are experiencing an alarming trend that puts the health and safety of our residents in jeopardy."
On Thursday, this website showed Caddo Parish with a "very high" level of vulnerability to COVID-19, with just 40% of the population having gotten at least one dose of a vaccine.
“You’re not just helping yourself by getting vaccinated, you are also helping your community,” said Dr. Martha Whyte, Region 7 Public Health Director. “Getting vaccinated is the safest and most effective way for us to move forward and get past this pandemic."
The city's incentive program will be offered at the A.B. Palmer and the David Raines Community Centers beginning this Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the first 250 Shreveport residents at each location who get their first shot will be eligible.
To start getting their money, they'll have to go to Government Plaza next Wednesday to receive the first $50 check.
The second dose of the vaccine will be given three weeks after the first one at the same locations. That'll be Saturday, Aug. 28. People will get their second $50 check at that time.
The Pfizer vaccines will be administered by LSU Health Shreveport.
Two people outside of A.B. Palmer Center, who told us they were not vaccinated, say the $100 incentive will get them to change their minds about getting the shots.
"Because I don't wanna die," Brenda Pouncy said.
"I wanna be safe and make everybody safe, too," said Richard Mendoza.
Participants must be at least 12-years-old. They must show state issued identification and proof of residency in Shreveport. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a guardian that can present identification and verify the minor’s age.
Perkins administration spokeswoman Marquel Sennet says Louisiana National Guardsmen and Shreveport police will be on scene for crowd control.
If the demand exceeds 500 people, the program could be offered again.
"There may be future opportunities for additional incentives. That will be determined upon the completion of Saturday’s program," Sennet said.
The incentives will be paid for out of the city's American Rescue Plan funds.
Those going to the clinics are asked to comply with Louisiana's mask mandate.