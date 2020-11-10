SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport police officer accused of using excessive force during an arrest last year was found not guilty Tuesday in Caddo Parish District Court.
Judge Katherine Dorroh announced her ruling in response to a bench trial she conducted on Oct. 29 on the simple battery charge filed against Cpl. Philip Tucker.
In an uncharacteristically brief summation of her reasons for the verdict, Dorroh said Tucker's actions were justified under the circumstances, noting that the person who was bitten by the police K-9 was not complying with orders from police.
Tucker showed no visible reaction as the judge announced her decision. His charge was a misdemeanor, and he faced up to six months in jail and a $500 fine if convicted.
Tucker is represented by attorney Ron Miciotto.
Tucker and Officer Cinterrica Mosby were indicted by a Caddo grand jury in connection with a May 12, 2019 incident involving dozens of Shreveport police officers. A domestic situation at one home turned into a melee that spilled across the street. Four people who reported the disturbance at the second home were arrested. Their charges were later dismissed.
Mosby initially was charged with malfeasance, a felony offense. But in July she pleaded no contest to an amended charge of simple battery, which is a misdemeanor. She was sentenced to pay a fine and court costs.
Tucker and Mosby were placed on administrative leave after their arrests but then returned to active duty on patrol.