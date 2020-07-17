SHREVEPORT, La. -- A police training officer who made a controversial Facebook post about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, has been given a 90-day suspension without pay.
Two sources close to the case confirm that's the decision by Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond for Sgt. Brent Mason.
Mason has been on paid administrative leave since late May. That was after he posted on his personal Facebook page that the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes made "a common mistake" and used "poor technique."
Mason went on to say it was "not an act of murder."
His post sparked community outcry for him to be fired.
Mason says he will appeal his suspension.