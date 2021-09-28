SHREVEPORT, La. -- It looks like there's a new reason Shreveport's first responders -- and other city employees -- will leave their jobs. It's higher health insurance costs.
That was the warning from three longtime members of the police force.
They spoke to the city council regarding hikes in their city plan coverage.
At first, they were informed in a memo that their share of the cost would go up 5%. But with open enrollment underway, the officers said some are finding the hike is a whopping 30%.
Tim Adgate says that's devastating to a starting officer earning $35,000, when you also factor in taxes and retirement deductions.
"That'll bring it down to about $22,000. So now you're talking about poverty level. Who wants to work for that?" Adgate said.
Anthony Sutis said an additional $80 is coming out of his paycheck for the higher insurance.
"For an average starting salary for an officer with a family, $80 a paycheck can make a big difference."
And Jason Frazier, who recently made sergeant, said of the raise that came with his promotion, "This health insurance increase completely took that away. So, I'm not getting sergeant's pay anymore. I'm getting corporal's pay."
Council members sympathized with the officers and other city employees. They say they may look at special additional pay to offset the insurance hike for this year, and then work on a more affordable solution for the future.
Chief Administrative Officer Henry Whitehorn says the city is trying to correct a $14 million dollar deficit in its healthcare trust fund.
The police department is already struggling with an officer shortage of more than 120, with low pay being a main factor.
In other business, the council approved Mayor Adrian Perkins' request for Shreveport to join other cities across the nation that are piloting a Guaranteed Basic Income plan.
The plan will give 120 of Shreveport's poorest families, who will be randomly chosen, $600 per month for a year. No city funds will be involved.
The money will come from a $500,000 dollar donation by the Mayors for a Guaranteed Income Coalition, which comes by way of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. And a nearly matching amount -- $432,000 -- will come from the Caddo Parish Commission, which is pulling it out of its American Rescue Plan funds.
The council vote was right down party lines, with the four Democrats voting yes, and the three Republicans voting no.