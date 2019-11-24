SHREVEPORT, La. - One councilman is making a push to bring more entertainment and business to downtown Shreveport.
District A Councilman Willie Bradford is working with Gateway Development Consortium (GDC) for a $1 billion project that could take up to 10 years to complete.
It would be called Cross Bayou Point.
Bradford said the project would be something similar to the Boardwalk in Bossier City or the Riverwalk in San Antonio. He said it would be a multi-use facility for residents, commercial business, entertainment and sports. It would be built along Cross Bayou on about 80 acres of land that sits right behind the Shreveport Convention Center.
The GDC conducted a study on how much it would cost and how much revenue it would bring in.
On Monday, they are holding a meeting to present their findings and if Bradford and other members of his Small and Emerging Task Force Committee see fit, they will then introduce it to the city council to eventually be put on the agenda.
Bradford said the project is long overdue for Shreveport.
"The key thing here is: How do we develop this city. We have been somewhat dormant in development," Bradford said. "I told my council members on Friday that there's not a crane. There's not a major capital project going on up in this city. There's not a crane within the city limits of Shreveport to where we see economic growth and economic development."
We also asked Bradford, how will the city pay for this. He says possibly through tax credit along with state and federal assistance and private investors. He says tax dollars will not be used.
The meeting is open to the public. It will be at Government Plaza at 2 p.m.
-----
For more information go to the project's website, crossbayoupointproject.com.