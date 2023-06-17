SHREVEPORT, La. - City of Shreveport took part in a Unified Command Group meeting today at the Caddo Sheriff’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness where they discussed response to the storms that impacted Caddo Parish late Thursday and early Friday morning.
The following information was announced at today’s meeting:
• SWEPCO reports 198,000 outages; 71,800 in Caddo Parish. SWEPCO is currently focusing on tree and debris removal, and restoration of public safety and critical municipal infrastructure such as hospitals, nursing homes, etc. SWEPCO anticipates that restoration will be a multi-day restoration event.
• The following Parish cooling centers locations are now open to assist citizens who may need a place to cool off – times and locations have changed:
- The Highland Center, 520 Olive Street, Shreveport, LA – 24hr cooling facility; Citizens can use this facility as an overnight shelter. Citizens that require oxygen can use the Highland Center to exchange oxygen tanks that are running low and/or plug in their oxygen concentrators. Citizens are asked to bring their identification and medications. Shelter is first come, first served.
- Morning Star Baptist Church Life Center, 5340 Jewella Ave, Shreveport, LA (8am-8pm); Galilee Family Life Center, 1500 Pierre Avenue, Shreveport, LA (8am-8pm); Summer Grove Elementary School, 2955 W. Bert Kouns Ind. Loop, Shreveport, LA (10am-6pm); Summerfield Elementary, 3131 Ardis Taylor Drive, Shreveport, LA (10am-6pm)
• The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who received damage to their primary residence or business from the storm to report it to the Sheriff’s Homeland Security Division at 318-675-2255. There is also a state website where citizens can report damage to their home at Damage.LA.GOV.
• There are four water system disruptions in Caddo Parish: Big Oaks Water System, Barron Ridge Water System, Simpson Water System, and Linda Lane Water System. There is one boil advisory in place for Deepwoods Water System in South Shreveport.
• Citizens are encouraged to sign up for the parish/city emergency alert system, Everbridge, at www.everbridge.net to receive texts and phone messages.
• United Way 2-1-1 Help Line is in place to assist citizens access a variety of resources (housing, food, etc.). Citizens are encouraged to reach out to 2-1-1, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
• Officials urge the public to stay safe after the storm by staying away from downed power wires that may be on roadways and around fallen trees. Use generators in open areas and not inside to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Be mindful of all posted traffic barricades and keep off roadways unless necessary.