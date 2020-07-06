SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles office in Shreveport is one of four statewide that's closing effective today because of "COVID-19 precautions," according to a news release.
Also closing are offices in Alexandria, Lafayette and Monroe. The closures are until further notice.
The closures come after an OMV employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee served in an administrative role at several locations and did not have interactions with the public, the release states.
OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain said during the closure online services are available. Citizens also can take advantage of Public Tag Agent locations.