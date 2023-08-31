Shreveport, La -- Eight months into 2023 and the City of Shreveport is on pace for 83 homicides by the end of the year. There have been 55 homicides in Shreveport so far. At this point last year there were 34 homicides in Shreveport. Homicides in Shreveport are up 39% this year over last. The deadliest Zip Code so far this year is 71107 with 13 killings. Second is 71108 with 8 homicides, and third is 71109 with 7 homicides. 42 victims were male, 13 female. The average age of homicide victims in Shreveport this year is 33.6.