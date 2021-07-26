SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport opened cooling centers at SPAR Monday for residents searching for relief from high temperatures.
The cooling centers will have air conditioning, free bottled water and designated seating areas.
Hours of operation for the centers are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, as needed.
The following community centers will serve as cooling centers:
A.B. Palmer Community Center, 547 East 79th St.
Airport Park Community Center, 6500 Kennedy Dr.
David Raines Community Center, 2920 Round Grove Ln.
Hattie Perry Community Center, 4300 Ledbetter St.
Mamie Hicks Community Center, 200 Mayfair Dr.
Southern Hills Community Center, 1002 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop
Valencia Park Community Center, 1800 Viking Dr.