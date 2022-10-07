SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport cut the ribbon and opened the doors to the new Fire Station 8 today.
The state-of-the-art station is located in the Queensborough community. It features a commercial grade kitchen, drive through apparatus bays, low-maintenance floors, vehicle exhaust removal system, and a dedicated physical fitness training area.
"When we're sitting at home and we're sleeping and we get to spend time with family, these men and women of the Shreveport Fire Department are on duty," said Mayor Adrian Perkins. "And for the sacrifices that they make, they deserve a first-class facility."
With the opening of the new fire station, the city closed the historic Fire Station 8 located on Velva Street.