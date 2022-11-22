SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport organization is helping parents and their children who otherwise wouldn't get toys this holiday season.
While some organizations closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, one got a helping hand. Guy and Drena Dodson volunteered at Changing Directions Ministry in late 2019 and then took it over in 2020.
"We decided we would finance it so that they could stay open and in the middle of that, the lady that was running the food pantry at the time was moving with her daughter so we decided instead of 120 families going without food, we would keep it open and learn to run a food pantry," said Guy Dodson, president of 5 Loaves & 2 Fish.
Now the name of the organization is 5 Loaves & 2 Fish.
"It comes out of the Bible, the story of five loaves and two fish, how Jesus multiplied the fish and the bread to feed the 5,000," said Dodson.
Christmas is just over a month away. The organization wants help to support families this holiday season. Toys can be donated through the Christmas Blessings program.
"We have a Christmas store, and we allow families to come in and pick out things for their children. Plus, we'll have special gifts set aside just for their kids that come through our sponsorship program," said Drena Dodson of 5 Loaves & 2 Fish.
Last year, 279 children had a brighter Christmas.
"A lot of our families are working," said Drena Dodson. "They just have trouble in that gap where they can do daily life, but when it comes to times like Christmas or a car breakdown, that sets them back and so trying to buy Christmas is difficult."
When families come to the outreach ministry for Christmas Blessings, they can explore the other services 5 Loaves & 2 Fish offer like the diaper bank and prayer room. The organization wants people to feel empowered and move forward in life.