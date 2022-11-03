SHREVEPORT, La. -- Just days before he faces re-election, Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is hit with another claim of financial mismanagement.
This time the whistleblower is Bill Wilson. He's a retired assistant police chief who is now secretary of the Shreveport Police Pension and Relief Board. After checking bank records, he makes the startling claim that since Perkins took office, the city has not made contributions required by law -- to the tune of $1.3 million dollars.
"The mayor hired people around him that are incompetent. I'm sorry to tell them. It's personal. But they can't do their job right. They're robbing Peter to pay Paul," Wilson says.
Wilson says when he brought the issue to the administration's attention at a board meeting last week, he was told that they thought they had paid the fund off.
"I said, 'Well, we're still here. We're not dead.'" Wilson replied.
"Somebody has to pay the members and their widows," Wilson continued. "The Perkins administration is mismanaging the city's funds. They don't know what they're doing. They're going to bankrupt us."
Wilson says a state law, on the books for 40 years, requires the city to contribute 20 percent of the money it takes from city court fees to the fund.
Perkins' spokeswoman, Marquel Sennet, tells KTBS that payments from the city to the police pension stopped in 2016, two years before Perkins was elected.
"The Finance Department is investigating why the payments were stopped 6 years ago and the City Attorney’s Office is determining if the City owes any money. Both departments will continue its investigations and will work with the City Council, so that councilmembers can approve a funding appropriation, if that is deemed necessary.
Wilson says this is the original police pension that formed in the 1950's. He says it still pays benefits to more than a hundred officers and 60 widows.
Meantime, KTBS also learned that the Shreveport firefighters pension is also short approximately $3.7 million. That's according to Barbara Sellers, president of the firefighters' union.
She says that amount is a combination of city and employee contributions for the months of August, September and October. She says the firefighters contributions were taken out of their checks. But the money hasn't shown up in the retirement system fund.
She says the pension board is working with the administration to get it cleared up.
Wilson says he began checking the police pension's finances after a fired comptroller raised questions about improper practices in the city's finance office -- including the handling of Perkins' travel expense reports -- earlier this year.