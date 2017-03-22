Shreveport Police opens house for a look at what it is like to be in their training academy through the "Top Cadet Challenge".
Lt. Colette Kelly says, "It's not an easy job, but it's a well respected job, it's a well paying job, and it has a lot of benefits."
S.P.D. opened their doors for a small preview of the hiring process.
City councilman, Jerry Bowman proved he had what it takes and earned a top cadet badge.
He described the event as "truly an experience."
"You have to earn one of these, this is really a trying event, and it makes you open your eyes to see our officers have a challenging day and have split decisions to make."
For those who think they have the skills, S.P.D. is recruiting, and they want those interested to get familiar with these requirements:
"Test taking, ability to pay attention to detail, ability to recall and recite information, making quick judgment decisions - all of these things we look for in our applicants," says Lt. Kelly.
Applications will be accepted until April 15th.
Stop by the police station on Texas Ave. to pick one up, or click here to apply online.