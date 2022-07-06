SHREVEPORT, La. -- Custodial parents of four Caddo Parish public school students are being sought for failing to appear in juvenile court to answer for the actions of their truant children, Caddo Parish District Attorney James E. Stewart Sr. said Wednesday in a news release.
Caddo Parish Juvenile Judge Natalie Howell issued bench warrants for the parents Wednesday when they failed to appear for a contempt of court hearing before her. The hearing was for the judge to determine what to do to the parents for their failure to comply with previous court orders to get their children in school or to comply with the court’s truancy probation officer.
“Non compliance by parents with efforts to get children in school will not be tolerated,” Stewart said.
The parents and the particulars of their cases are:
- Brittany Johnson, 33, of the 4300 block of Illinois Ave., Shreveport. Her child has missed 111 days of school at Fair Park Middle School.
- Nina Thomas, 34, of the 200 block of Brookbriar Drive, Shreveport. Her child has missed 85 days of school at Caddo Heights Elementary.
- Ashley Green, 38, of the 2000 block of North Hearne Avenue, Shreveport. She’s the mother of two children, one of whom has missed 27 days of school at Northside Elementary and the other 26 days of school at Northside Elementary.
Stewart said all of these children have been previously adjudicated as truants, but the parents have continued to refuse to comply with school board officials and truancy prevention volunteers in getting the children to school. When found, all will be remanded to jail pending further legal actions.