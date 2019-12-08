SHREVEPORT, La. - A picture taken at a Christmas event at Byrd High School turned controversial when it was posted with the caption that some viewed as racist and inappropriate.
"Because it says 'Ghetto Christmas Carrol'. Really? Ghetto? Why? Because he's black?" exclaimed Sharon Martin.
The post shows two white teenagers holding a five-year old black boy with the caption 'A Ghetto Christmas Carrol'.
This struck nerve for the little boy's family.
"I don't know if they were trying to be funny or what," Martin, the little boy's mom said. "I don't get it. I didn't get it. Like why would they just write that? They could have left the ghetto part out and I would have been probably okay with it."
"He's five years old," the little boy's cousin, Danny Martin said. "He doesn't know what's going on. He doesn't know what's being said. He doesn't know about all the comments, posts on social media. He doesn't know that. So it's my job as his cousin to protect him from seeing that and also to protect any other child that's affected by this that's been happening anywhere in Shreveport."
KTBS also reached out via Facebook to the parents of the teen boy involved.
His mother responded by saying in part:
"Our son was referring to the title of a song that is popular among teens. He had no intention of being malicious or hurtful to anyone, especially the child photographed, whom he has already written a letter to apologizing for the whole incident. Although, he did not intend to be hurtful toward anyone, his father and I feel that some counseling regarding cultural sensitivity is warranted. We want to make sure that he has learned a valuable lesson from this experience."
The five-year old's mom says she asked the school not to take any pictures of her son in the first place.
"I don't want my kids on any of that," Sharon Martin said. "They're not old enough to speak for themselves so, no."
"This is not going to get pushed under the rug," said Danny Martin. "He's going to actually get somebody to speak up for him."
His family says they are talking to the Caddo Parish Schools superintendent to make sure this doesn't happen again.
The Caddo School Board has also responded to the picture.
They sent KTBS a statement saying in part:
"The administration of Byrd was made aware of the post and immediately took action, contacting the parents of the student and the student. The post has been taken down.
Caddo Schools does not condone and strongly opposes the comments made by the student. While we cannot speak to individual student disciplinary actions, administration has addressed the situation."