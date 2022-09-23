SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport pastor and civil rights leader Friday retraced the steps of a protest walk 59 years ago that landed him and other students in jail. Pastor H. Calvin Austin returned to Booker T. Washington High School 59 years after his historic march. In 1963, he and other students intended to make it to the Caddo Parish Courthouse in protest.
But they were met about a block from the school along Milam Street by Shreveport police who arrested him and several others. They were protesting the beating of pastor Harry Blake at his church by police the day before. They were also reacting to the bombing of a church in Birmingham, Ala.
“The march became a protest of what happened at the church, but also a memory of the four little girls. So, we started not knowing we were going to go to jail, not having an idea jail was on the radar. We saw the police. We thought the police were going to tell us to disperse and go back to class.”
But that’s not how it played out, according to Austin. Instead, Austin says he ended up spending 45 days in jail.
He was expelled and finished high school in New Orleans.
Austin said next year, on the 60th anniversary of the day’s events, he's going to complete the march all the way to the courthouse.