SHREVEPORT, La - Pastor Theron Jackson has been selected as panelist on the state's new COVID-19 task force. It's mission: to tackle the growing crisis in African-American communities.
Jackson is senior pastor of Morning Star Baptist Church on Jewella Avenue. And he said he accepted the call from the governor's office with humility. Jackson said he was told the majority of the panel are doctors who have experience with the coronavirus.
However, his role is to speak on health-care issues affecting the African-American community. Jackson said medical care inequality may be a contributing factor in the rise of COVID-19 deaths.
"All of them have underlying or what we sometimes call pre-existing conditions, which is no doubt true," Jackson said. "But in the state of Louisiana, when you start seeing 33 percent of the population become 70 percent of the incidents - something's wrong ... racism and discrimination are underlying pre-existing conditions."
Jackson said he will also inform the panel about environmental issues that affect high density areas, such as the relationship between air pollution and asthma.
Jackson said he believes asthma has been one of the prominent pre-existing conditions affecting many of COVID-19 deaths in the black community.