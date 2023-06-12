SHREVEPORT, La. -- A minister in Shreveport has been chosen to deliver the opening prayer at the U.S. Senate Tuesday.
The Rev. Asriel McLain is an associate minister of Little Union Baptist Church and native of Ruston.
"I was nominated by Sen. (Bill) Cassidy to be senate chaplain so I accepted the invitation and the unique part about this is there's only two guest chaplains a year," said McLain.
He says there are guidelines for the prayer: You can't be partisan and you can't make a political statement.
"You don't get paid to do this," said McLain. "You pay out of pocket so this is an honor. Plus, for me this is a learning experience. I'll be on the Senate floor all day while they're in session to watch."
In 2019, he was a guest chaplain at the U.S. House.
The opening prayer at the Senate can be seen Tuesday at 9 a.m. on C-Span2 or SenateLive.gov.