SHREVEPORT, La. - Reverend Asriel Gamaliel McLain, an associate minister of Little Union Baptist Church in Shreveport and a native of Ruston, Louisiana, has been invited to serve as guest chaplain for the United States Senate.
McLain will be delivering the opening prayer on June 13 at 9 a.m.
McLain is the youngest son of the late Reverend Claude Clifford and Mildred Oliver McLain and the brother of Clifford McLain, pastor of the historic Little Union Baptist Church of Shreveport, LA.
He is a 1971 graduate of Ruston High School being one of the first blacks to attend and a 1975 Magna Cum Laude graduate of the historic Bishop College in Dallas, Texas.
He earned his Master of Divinity degree from Princeton Theological Seminary in 1978. Among many other achievements, he is also a member of the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition and the Home Mission Board of the National Baptist Convention.