SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith administered the oath of office to eight new Shreveport Police Officers, one Shreveport Fireman, and two Natchitoches Parish Deputies in a ceremony on Friday, July 15, 2022.
"It is always my commitment to the citizens of this community that we will only hire, train, and retain the very best that we can find," said Chief Smith. "We're looking forward to the next few classes having a lot more officers than we've had in the past."
This was the department's 86th Basic Training Class.
The full list of graduates is as follows:
- Crozier, William Michael Stephen
- Dobbs, Corey Lee
- Gann Hannah Jean
- Jones, David O’Neal
- Romero, Johnny Junior
- Williams Jr., Eric D’Wayne
- Williams, Willie Cornelius
- York, Colin Wade
- Beard, Joseph Stanley (SFD)
- Fobb Jr., Eric Lejuan (NPSO)
- Greene, Nathaniel Bernard (NPSO)