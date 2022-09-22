SHREVEPORT, LA. - Shreveport police officers and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies carried the torch on Thursday.
They joined with other agencies in support of the Special Olympics Louisiana for the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The community came out to cheer on the "Guardians of the Flame," as members of the law enforcement community made their annual trek through Shreveport, carrying the "Flame of Hope" for the Special Olympic athletes.
Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith addressed the crowd, saying, "I cannot think of a single time over the past years when we have not been blessed with good weather, good participation, great attitudes, great hearts, great people ... in law enforcement and throughout our community, that dedicate their time and effort for a purpose much larger and much greater than their own."
Before the run, the mayors of Shreveport and Bossier City held a joint proclamation ceremony.