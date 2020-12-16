SHREVEPORT, La. - A federal grand jury has indicted a Shreveport physician on drug distribution charges, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook announced Wednesday in a news release.
Larry Clyde Daniels, 65, of Keithville, was charged in the indictment with 82 counts of distribution of controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice. Daniels is a licensed physician in Louisiana who's been in family practice since approximately March 1984.
The indictment alleges that from May 2016 through September 2017 Daniels distributed detectable amounts of Buprenorphine, Clonazepam and Adderall without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice.
The Drug Enforcement Administration is conducting the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille M. Gilreath is prosecuting the case.