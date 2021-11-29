SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport recorded its 83rd homicide of the year Sunday night when one man died in the parking lot of the In and Out Grocery on Linwood Avenue.
Police said the shooting was the result of a child custody exchange between the mother and the child's father.
Detective said the father pulled a gun and started shooting at the mother and her new boyfriend. The boyfriend returned fire.
The father was shot in the abdomen and taken to Ochsner LSU where he died overnight.
The boyfriend also was wounded. He is being treated at Ochsner LSU. His wounds were described as non-life threatening.
A second shooting Sunday night left three people injured.
Police say a family member was asked to leave a gathering in the 2800 block of Silver Pine Lane.
The suspect returned with a semi automatic handgun and started shooting, police said.
One woman, and two men were shot. All three suffered non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.